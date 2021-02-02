Richland 1 to offer COVID-19 testing for students, staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One will begin providing COVID-19 testing for students and staff within the district starting Tuesday.
Testing will be available for those students and staff who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to district officials. These tests will be administered by Prisma Health staff.
Testing will take place on Tuesdays through the end of the school year.
District employees who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and would like to be tested at a district testing site should contact their school nurse, principal, or immediate supervisor. In order to be tested at one of the district sites, you will need to sign a consent form and have a verification pass provided to you by your school nurse, principal, or immediate supervisor.
For more information, please call 803-231-6730.
