First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine for Wednesday, but rain returns Friday into your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking sunshine for your Wednesday, but don’t get used to it. More unsettled weather is rolling back in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clearing skies. It will be a bit breezy and cold overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.
· We’re tracking sunshine for Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
· More clouds move in for Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid 50s.
· A few showers will move back into the area with a cold front Friday (50% chance).
· More showers are in your forecast for Saturday and Sunday (40-50% chance). Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Parts of the Midlands saw a few snow flurries mixed with some rain today. Consider yourself lucky if you saw a couple of flakes because for the rest of the night, we’re expecting our skies to clear and even colder weather to settle in.
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect clearing skies in the Midlands. It will be breezy and cold out there. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Bundle up!
High pressure builds over the Midlands Wednesday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 50s.
More clouds are expected Thursday as high pressure moves offshore and all ahead of a cold front. Highs will rise into the mid 50s.
By Friday, highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. But we’re also expecting a chance of rain Friday as the cold front moves in (50% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.
The chance for rain will continue into Saturday and Sunday with an additional front. For now, the rain chance is about 40-50%. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will be back in the low to mid 50s.
Even colder weather is expected Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the lower 50s.
Monday: Sunny & Cold. Highs in the upper 40s.
