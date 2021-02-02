‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’: The COMET offering transportation to vaccination sites in Richland, Lexington Counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET is launching a coronavirus vaccine campaign that will inform and transport Midlands residents to major vaccination sites in Richland and Lexington Counties.
The “Don’t Miss Your Shot” campaign will offer free transportation for those eligible to receive the vaccine. The campaign was designed to help older adults, the disabled, minority communities and the poor who are disproportionately affected by covid-19.
Through partnerships with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), area hospitals, housing organizations, senior adult service organizations and local governments The COMET is getting the word out that lack of personal transportation must not be an obstacle that prevents those at risk from receiving the covid-19 vaccine.
In addition to The COMET fixed route bus services which serves many of the hospitals, urgent care facilities and pharmacies in Richland and Lexington Counties, The COMET offers three additional programs to serve those 65 years old and older and/or persons with disabilities needing transportation:
- DART services by calling 803.255.7123, the same day up to 7 days in advance as long as you have a prescheduled vaccination appointment (you will need to show proof to the bus operator)
- V-TRIP, the Volunteer Transportation Program, which provides a limited mileage reimbursement to a friend or neighbor who transports someone who resides in Richland or Lexington Counties but is outside of The COMET service area. Registration for this program is required by calling 803.834.2382 or visiting mobility@thecometsc.gov.
- PUP, or the Pick-Up Program, utilizes Uber, Lyft and Taxi services to transport residents of Richland or Lexington Counties who are outside of The COMET service area. Limited reimbursement is provided, and registration is required by calling 803.834.2382 or visiting mobility@thecometsc.gov.
The campaign will kickoff on Thursday, February 4 at The COMET Administrative Offices located at 3613 Lucius Road in Columbia beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The campaign is expected to run through the end of 2021.
