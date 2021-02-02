COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in Newberry County

LITTLE MOUNTAIN, S.C. (WIS) - Cooperative Health has announced a vaccine clinic in February and March for residents of Newberry County who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Little Mountain Pediatric & Family Practice in Little Mountain will administer the vaccines. Its address is 99 North Mill Street, Little Mountain, SC 29075.
Vaccinations are by appointment on the following dates, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day:
- Feb. 3
- Feb. 5
- Feb. 10
- Feb. 12
- March 3
- March 5
- March 10
- March 12
To make an appointment, call 803-945-1005.
Patients must be a resident of Newberry County and fall under current DHEC guidelines for vaccine eligibility. To see what those are, click or tap here.
Want to make an appointment for a vaccine elsewhere in the state? Click or tap here for more resources.
