COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in Newberry County
The Little Mountain Pediatric & Family Practice will host the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Newberry County in February and March. (Source: Kristine Wook)
By Laurel Mallory | February 2, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 2:14 PM

LITTLE MOUNTAIN, S.C. (WIS) - Cooperative Health has announced a vaccine clinic in February and March for residents of Newberry County who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Little Mountain Pediatric & Family Practice in Little Mountain will administer the vaccines. Its address is 99 North Mill Street, Little Mountain, SC 29075.

Vaccinations are by appointment on the following dates, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day:

  • Feb. 3
  • Feb. 5
  • Feb. 10
  • Feb. 12
  • March 3
  • March 5
  • March 10
  • March 12

To make an appointment, call 803-945-1005.

Patients must be a resident of Newberry County and fall under current DHEC guidelines for vaccine eligibility. To see what those are, click or tap here.

