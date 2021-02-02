CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a Charleston man accused of producing child sexual abuse material.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 20-year-old Caris Aiden Brown of Charleston on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department made the arrest on Jan. 27. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
“Investigators state Brown produced child sexual abuse material,” said officials with the attorney general’s office.
Brown is charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
