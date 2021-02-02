Black History Spotlight: Chadwick Boseman is ‘South Carolina Forever’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - His movies inspired generations, his legacy is sketched in history forever.
His acting skills are unmatched.
For this Black History Spotlight, we’re honoring South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman.
His most popular role – as King T’Challa or Black Panther – was born in a mystical place called Wakanda. Boseman himself, however, was born and raised in Anderson, S.C.
Boseman graduated from T. L. Hanna High School, eventually attending Howard University before moving on to New York City Digital Film Academy.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” served as Boseman’s last contribution to this world before dying from colon cancer in 2020 at 43-years-old.
Boseman is not only a testament of strength, courage and wisdom to everyone, he’s a special beacon of hope to all young black males that we too are heroes.
