Ben Lippen hires Cagle as new head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stephen Cagle has been hired as the new head varsity football coach and football program director at Ben Lippen School.
Cagle previously served as quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and assistant head coach at White Knoll over the last four seasons. He played for five years at Charleston Southern head Jamey Chadwell. During his time with the Buccaneers, Cagle played quarterback before moving to tight end to finish his career at CSU.
Cagle is the son of well-known Midlands football coach Mark Cagle, who coached at White Knoll, Lexington, A.C. Flora, and Gilbert.
“My family and I are so excited to be joining the Ben Lippen family!” Cagle said in a statement. “We cannot wait to establish a consistent championship culture that honors Jesus Christ.”
Cagle replaces James Reynolds, who spent three seasons with the Falcons. Ben Lippen finished the 2020 season with a
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.