SC Black History Month celebration in Rock Hill recognizes 60th anniversary of Friendship Nine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WIS) - February 1st is the start of Black History Month -- as we celebrate Black Americans who have gone above and beyond their respective industries and whose accomplishments have made a mark on the world.
To kick off the month---some South Carolinians will recognize the 60th anniversary of the Friendship Nine.
On the last day of January in 1961, a group of African-American students from Friendship Junior College staged a sit-in at the McCrory’s segregated lunch counter in Rock Hill.
The students were arrested and charged after refusing to leave. Nine of the ten students chose to serve out their sentences.
Their records weren’t cleared until 2015.
Today, there will be a virtual event to discuss the historic sit-in and how it contributed to the Civil Rights Movement in South Carolina. The conversation begins at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.