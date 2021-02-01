Samsung hiring for new positions at Newberry plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Samsung has announced new job openings at its Newberry plant.
The company is currently looking to fill hundreds of new positions for all skill levels for roles in production, manufacturing, machine operators, professional and leadership roles.
“We are excited to continue to grow the Samsung manufacturing facility in Newberry,” said Annmarie Higgins, who is the head of Human Resources at Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America. “Our team members are the most dedicated and hardworking group I’ve worked with and know our growing team will continue to display these qualities.”
All of the positions make $13 per hour or more. Employees will have the opportunity to increase their pay rate based on shift premiums.
