Police: Charleston Battery Confederate monument vandalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the Confederate Defenders of Charleston Monument at White Point Garden was vandalized.
CPD says someone vandalized the monument sometime either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. “BLM” was written on the monument with red spray paint, but officers say they do not have any suspects.
Officers say anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.