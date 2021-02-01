Lexington County man arrested on several sexual exploitation of a minor charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney Generals Office has announced the arrest of a Lexington County man on several sexual exploitations of a minor charges.
Damon C. Dorman, 22, has been charged with two counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Officials received a CyberTipline report that led them to Dorman.
Officials say Dorman distributed, as well as possessed, files of child sexual abuse material.
Dorman was taken into custody on January 27 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.