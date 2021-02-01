LCSD arrests suspect in fatal shooting at business on Platt Springs Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at a business on Platt Springs Road on the morning of January 31.
Officials say that Regin Nicreis Oakman, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Lexington County Coroner identified the victim in this crime as 39-year-old Michael Lewis Keaton of Gaston.
During the course of the investigation, the department was able to determine that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men who worked together at the business.
Based on interviews conducted, witnesses say that the two men had been arguing throughout the day Saturday and eventually started fighting after midnight Sunday.
That’s when witnesses say Oakman pulled out a gun and shot Keaton.
Deputies previously said the two men were arguing and fighting when a third person fired a shot that struck one of the men.
Officials say Oakman drove away from the business in the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road after the shooting.
“Deputies identified Oakman as a person of interest in the shooting early in the investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They tracked him to a home on Topaz Court and arrested him without incident Sunday afternoon.”
Oakman was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.