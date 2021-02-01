First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, damp & cold tonight, then more sun and some warmer weather ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just hang on! Better weather is on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It will be cold and damp. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
· The sun returns through the day on Tuesday (Groundhog Day), but we will start the day with clouds. It will be chilly and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Wednesday brings more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 50s.
· More clouds move in for Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid 50s.
· A few showers will move back into the area with a cold front Friday into your weekend (30-40%).
· Highs will be in the 60s Friday, then down into the 50s Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect cloudy, damp and cold conditions in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Bundle up!
We’ll likely start your Tuesday (Groundhog Day) with clouds in the area. Then, we’ll gradually see more sunshine through the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be breezy and chilly for your Tuesday, too. So, hold on to your hats!
Slightly warmer weather is on the way this week.
High temperatures will be in the low 50s Wednesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
More clouds are expected Thursday, all ahead of our next weather maker. Highs will rise into the mid 50s.
By Friday, highs will reach the low 60s. But we’re also expecting a chance of rain Friday (40%). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.
The chance for rain will continue into Saturday and Sunday. For now, the rain chance is about 30-40%. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will be back in the low to mid 50s.
Tonight: Cloudy, damp and cold. Lows in the lower 30s.
Groundhog Day: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the low 50s.
