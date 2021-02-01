Camden man reported missing found dead in car crash

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A 21-year-old man has died in a single-car crash in Kershaw County.
The victim was identified as Troy Radden, III, of Camden, the Kershaw County Coroner confirmed.
Radden was reported missing Sunday by family who said he had not returned home from a friend’s house on Saturday night.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officials found Radden’s vehicle at the bottom of an embankment off Black River Road near Swift Creek Kennels Road in Kershaw County, about six miles east of Camden.
Radden had been trapped and died in the crash.
Crash investigators believe Radden ran off the road to the right, then overcorrected and ran off the road to the left before hitting a tree and overturning in a heavily wooded area.
He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
