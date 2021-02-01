Batesburg-Leesville Elementary to go fully remote starting Feb. 2

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - All students at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary will move to remote learning for a brief time after a high number of staff have been impacted by COVID, district officials announced Monday.
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2, all third, fourth and fifth graders currently learning face-to-face will switch to virtual learning.
Officials with Lexington School District Three said there are “multiple” staff members who either have COVID-19 or have come into close contact with someone who does, forcing them to quarantine.
This comes just days after the entire fifth grade was sent home for similar reasons.
“This situation is directly impacting the safe and efficient operation of our school and classrooms,” officials said.
At this time, the switch is only expected to last about a week, with students able to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Feb. 8. However, school officials want parents to know that might change. They will release more information later in the week.
Teachers will give assignments during remote learning using Google Classroom.
Families without internet should request hotspot internet access using the “Internet Hotspot Request Form” under the Quick Links section of lex3.org.
“This transition to remote learning is a necessary requirement due to staffing constraints, but it is our priority to continue to provide academic learning and support during this period while ensuring the health and safety of all students and staff,” officials said.
Only students who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine.
Parents are urged to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and notify the school if they test positive for the virus at 803-532-1155.
Free Meal Pick-Up Information:
Parents of B-L Elementary School students who would like to pick-up free meals should make plans to do soon Wednesday, February 3rd via the Lexington Three bus that travels around town. Route information and pick-up times can be found by visiting www.lex3.org and looking under the COVID Resources tab at the top of the homepage.
Other Important Notes:
- B-L Elementary School will finish out the school day on Monday, February 1st and will dismiss students at regular times using the school’s standard dismissal procedures. Buses will operate as usual.
- B-L Elementary School staff members who are healthy and not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 should report to work February 2nd through 5th on their regular schedules. Exceptions are staff members who have been identified as close contacts or have tested positive for COVID-19 themselves.
- The shift to full remote learning does not impact students who are currently on the district’s VIP (all virtual) program.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.