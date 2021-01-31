Rate of firearms found by TSA agents in S.C. ‘spiked’ in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While record numbers of people stopped traveling during the Coronavirus Pandemic, regional TSA officers say South Carolina airports, including Charleston, have seen an increase in firearms found in security.
“So there were a lot fewer passengers last year and when you take a look at the firearm numbers, the rate that we saw per passenger went way up in 2020,” TSA spokesperson Mark Howell said.
Nationally, the agency recovered one firearm per 99,583 passengers, But in South Carolina, that number jumps to one firearm found per every 63,517 passengers.
Charleston International Airport TSA employees found 12 undeclared firearms in checked luggage last year.
“We matched the total from two years ago in South Carolina,” Howell said. “but it is a troubling trend when you see the number of guns we see per passenger screened going up.”
Howell said it’s a trend found across many open and concealed carry states.
“Because most of these folks that are coming to the checkpoint, it’s like ‘oops I forgot it was in my bag,’ that’s usually almost always the excuse that we get,” Howell said.
TSA leaders are urging people to remember that they must responsibly travel with a firearm. They say this includes putting guns in hard-sided cases, storing ammo separately and letting the airline know before heading to security.
If this is not done, the TSA says people can face fines between $2,000 to $10,000, civil penalties and loss of TSA pre-check privileges.
“So really, it’s something to think about when you’re traveling to flip that switch and say ‘oh, I can’t have that with me in my bag today I need to put it in my checked luggage and declare it to the airline,’” Howell said.
TSA guidelines for traveling safely with a firearm can be found on their website.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.