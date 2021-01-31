LCSD investigating fatal shooting on Platt Springs Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early this morning.
The incident took place at a business in the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road.
Officials say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men who worked together at the business.
The two men were arguing and fighting when a third person fired a shot that struck one of the men.
LCSD says they have identified a person of interest. Anyone with information about this case is urged to Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
