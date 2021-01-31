FIRST ALERT - Today is an Alert Day for Areas of Heavy Rain. The rain will continue into Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Today will feature rain and daytime highs in the 50s, tomorrow will feature cloudy and wet conditions with highs in the 40.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
·FIRST ALERT Sunday - Areas of heavy rain
· Rain will continue Sunday night and Monday
· Could see up to an inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.
· Gray skies, clouds and light rain stick around for Monday with highs in upper 40s.
· More sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday with temps in the 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First Alert Sunday -
Scattered showers will start early in the morning and some of the rain will likely be heavy at times. Rain chances are 90-100% into the evening. We’ll likely see between .5-1″ of rain. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s
The rain will eventually turn more scattered as it lingers into Monday. Monday is not an Alert Day, but it will be cloudy with scattered light showers, and very cold. Daytime highs will reach the upper 40s for Monday.
We’re expecting more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with temps in the 50s.
Alert Day Sunday: Periods of rain (100%). Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: A few showers (30%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Groundhog Day: Partly sunny but cool with highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
