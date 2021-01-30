SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pinewood.
On January 30, a deputy with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a hostile suspect.
Upon arrival, the deputy was informed that the suspect threatened to kill a family member.
Officials say, the suspect assaulted and overpowered the deputy during a verbal exchange. During the altercation, the deputy discharged his firearm and injured the suspect.
The suspect was airlifted to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
The deputy was treated at an area hospital and released.
This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.
This is the fifth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. One involved the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.