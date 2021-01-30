Veteran-owned brewery opens in West Columbia

Veteran-owned brewery opens in West Columbia
Savage Craft Ale Works (Source: https://www.instagram.com/savagecraftaleworks/)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 30, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 10:35 AM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new brewery has opened in West Columbia.

Savage Craft Ale Works is a veteran-owned beverage company. The staff also consists of military veterans.

The company states its mission is to “make quality beer, help make West Columbia and surrounding communities a great place to work and live, take care of our employees, and [support] veterans, law enforcement and first responders.”

For more information visit, https://savagecraftaleworks.com/.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.