Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for firing shots into a home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting that took place on February 3, 2020.
The incident happened in West Columbia on Hammond Avenue at 4 a.m. Investigators discovered that several bullets traveled through the home where a family with three children were asleep. One of the bullets, according to investigators, went just over the bed in the master bedroom as the parents were sleeping.
Authorities said a witness saw a dark-colored sedan parked in the road where the shooting happened. After the shooting, one of the victims looked outside and saw a black sedan speed past the home. Authorities also saw the same car drive by while they were investigating in the area.
Officials stopped the car and found a child in the car with the handgun used in the shooting. The child said he was involved in the shooting and implicated Damerio Jones and the shooter.
Another witness and recordings also implicated Jones in the shooting.
The child pleaded guilty this week for his involvement and received an active youthful offender sentence.
Jones pleaded guilty to discharging firearms into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a stolen pistol.
