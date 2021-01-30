Man sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting children

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and unlawful conduct toward a child.
Lexington County deputies responded to a 911 call on May 12, 2018, alleging that Milton Mahaffey assaulted a child.
Witnesses told deputies that Mahaffey previously assaulted the child before they arrived that day. The child later told deputies about several instances of being sexually abused by Mahaffey including an incident that took place that day.
Investigators also learned that two other children were assaulted by Mahaffey as well.
Mahaffey will be placed on the sex offender registry and the central registry of child abuse and neglect.
