Man enters guilty plea for attacking, threatening law enforcement officials

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for attacking a South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole agent.
When the agent arrived at the home for a standard visit with a parolee, Colby Henke went up the agent and repeatedly threatened to shoot and beat him. The agent tried to defuse the situation, but Henke refused to follow the commands. Henke later charged at the agent, who immediately called for backup.
Lexington County deputies arrived to help, but Henke continued to ignore commands and be combative. Officials said Henke tried to bite a deputy while they were trying to place him under arrest. Henke was later placed in a violent prison restraint while being taken to the detention center.
At the detention center, Henke also threatened to kill a Lexington County deputy.
Officials said Henke has previous convictions, including willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Henke, 38, pleaded guilty to assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.