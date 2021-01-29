Water line break leads to icy roadway, several crashes near Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An intersection near Columbia Place Mall is closed Friday morning due to ice on the road from a water line break, officials said.
Parklane Road at Claudia Drive was closed after several crashes but has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
No injuries have been reported.
Freezing temperatures Friday morning caused water leaking onto the roadway to turn to ice, leading to slick conditions.
Columbia Water sent crews to the site and turned off the water at the meter, a spokesman said.
The leak was coming from the customer side of the meter, making it their responsibility to fix, the company said. The water will remain cut off until repairs are made.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.