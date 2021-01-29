Trump hires 2 more ex-prosecutors from South Carolina to legal team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Donald Trump has added two more former federal prosecutors from South Carolina to his impeachment legal team.
Attorney Greg Harris tells The Associated Press that he and former acting U.S. Attorney Johnny Gasser have been added to the team that will craft a defense for Trump’s unprecedented second impeachment trial, set for the week of Feb. 8. Harris is a former county and federal prosecutor with expertise in white-collar cases.
He’s currently in private practice with Gasser, who has also been a prosecutor at the local and federal levels
Both attorneys have experience in public corruption cases, with both representing Republican state Rep. Rick Quinn on charges of misconduct in office. Quinn ultimately resigned in a 2017 deal that resulted in the termination of conspiracy and illegal lobbying charges against his father, GOP consultant Richard Quinn — who had at times counted former President Ronald Reagan and Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham among his clients.
They also both represented South Carolina Lt. Gov. Ken Ard, who resigned in 2012 after pleading guilty to ethics violations.
They join a team that includes Butch Bowers, a noted South Carolina ethics and elections lawyer.
