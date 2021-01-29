Trainee shot, seriously injured at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An active duty basic combat trainee was “very seriously injured” in a shooting at Fort Jackson, officials said.
Pvt. Abraham Koh, 17, an active duty trainee from Los Banos, Calif., sustaining a gunshot wound while preparing for training.
Koh was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.
“Pvt. Koh’s well-being, recovery, and focused support to his family during this trying time remains paramount,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “The brigade and battalion command teams will continue to provide them and Pvt. Koh’s teammates help and comfort as his peers continue their training journey to being soldiers.”
Officials said the trainee’s unit has paused training to provide “resiliency teams, chaplains, and behavioral health specialists to assist cadre and fellow trainees as they address, cope, and manage the effects that follow a traumatic experience.”
No other trainees or cadres were injured in the incident.
Officials said there’s an investigation underway on what caused the shooting.
