SC House passes $208M COVID-19 bill on same day Senate passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few hours before the South Carolina Senate passed a bill banning abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detectable, the House passed a multi-million-dollar bill to assist with the state’s fight against COVID-19.
The two chambers, led by significant Republican majorities, now trade legislation with hopes the other pass their respective bills quickly.
“We talk regularly. They knew we were going to start here. We knew they were going to start there,” Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (R-Edgefield) said about his colleagues in the other chamber. “Now, they are going to pass each other, and we are going to be able to do them both,” he added.
The House bill allocates $208 million to the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Medical University of South Carolina to expand statewide COVID-19 vaccine capacity and improve the state’s coronavirus testing system.
The bill also calls on DHEC to allocate vaccines based on the population size of the four regions of the state (Lowcountry, Midlands, PeeDee, Upstate) rather than by county. Lawmakers said they hope that by allocating vaccine supply this way, rural counties will not fall behind larger population centers like Richland and Charleston counties.
In the Senate, the Fetal Heartbeat Bill bans abortion after six to eight weeks unless the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother, the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, or if there is a fetal anomaly.
The legislation makes it a felony for medical professionals to perform abortions outside of these parameters and the penalty can be a fine of $10,000, up to two years in jail, or both.
Massey faced criticism from his Democratic colleagues this week for beginning the legislative term with a focus on abortion legislation. While touting the teamwork he said went into passing the Fetal Heartbeat Bill out of the Senate, Massey stressed this was a top priority for many lawmakers’ constituents.
“We understand what the real issues are in South Carolina we think this is one of them,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) said the bill is unconstitutional and will never be enacted because of court challenges.
“There are going to be challenges. We know that. We know what the initial courts are going to do, but we think we structured [the bill] in a way that gives us the best chances of success later on,” Massey said in response to the criticism.
When asked specifically about the argument that the legal fights could cost South Carolinians hundreds of thousands in tax dollars, Massey said he is aware this fight might be pricey.
“I don’t how much it may cost. I think it will be expensive, but when you compare the expense to the possibility, the likelihood of saving thousands of lives every year, I think it’s an expense worth making,” Massey said.
However, even supporters of the abortion bill wondered why Senate Republicans didn’t start the term with a more full-throated focus on COVID-related legislation.
“We agree with it, but I’m thinking about the most important things like COVID prevention should be the first thing,” said Sumter County resident Joanna Sikorska.
She said she thinks all abortions are murder but believes during a pandemic, there are more pressing issues.
“It’s just maybe because right now we are thinking about what’s going on,” she said.
Massey said as early as next week the Senate will be focusing on issues that matter more to people like Sikorska.
“We also understand we have to deal with COVID. We have to make sure businesses can operate and people can go to work. We have to make sure schools will be open five days a week,” Massey said. “We have a lot of work to do this year. we understand that.”
