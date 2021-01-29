Pregnant infectious disease pharmacist talks through decision to get COVID-19 vaccine

“Messenger RNA is taken into the cell and is used to make protein. In this case, the spike protein (which is just a portion) of the coronavirus is made. This protein is released and the immune system recognizes it as foreign and makes antibodies against it (like any other vaccine),” said Dr. Connors. “The messenger RNA does not enter the part of the cell where the DNA is housed, so it does not alter DNA. At this point, the vaccine is thought to theoretically have low risk for pregnant women. However, there is no data to prove it is safe since pregnant women were not included in the trials. We do not know if the messenger RNA crosses the placenta because it has not been studied.”