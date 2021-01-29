My Take: Only we can ensure America for future generations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you voted for him or not, Joe Biden is now the President of the United States of America.
Biden’s inauguration marks the start of a new chapter for our country.
The past 12 months have been traumatic for our country. We have experienced a deadly pandemic, violent protests, and the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
With the start of the New Year and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is renewed hope in the air.
Yes, the healing will take time, but America must move forward.
It is our responsibility, to our children and grandchildren, to leave this country strong and united.
We will always have ideological differences. The idea of America will always mean different things to different people. But we cannot allow those ideological differences to overshadow our shared humanity and the bonds that tie us together as a free society.
“We the people” -- that is how the Preamble of the United States Constitution begins. Here are the words:
“We the people in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
It is up to us, the people of this country, to continue to work toward that more perfect union. Only we can ensure America for future generations.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
