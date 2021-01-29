Lexington 3 moves fifth-grade students, staff to remote learning due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Lexington School District Three announced Batesburg-Leesville fifth-grade students and staff will now be moved to full-time remote learning.
The decision, according to the district, was made after several staff members were either required to quarantine due to close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-10 or tested positive for the virus.
“Due to the inability of these teachers to be present at school during their quarantine period, administrators felt it was in the best interest of all to simply move to remote learning,” the district said in a statement.
Lexington Three officials hope fifth-grade students and staff will be able to return to in-person instruction on February 8.
