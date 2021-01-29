Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Roland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Roland!
Roland is a 10-year-old Miniature Schnauzer mix in need of a loving home.
Pawmetto Lifeline rescued Roland from a local municipal shelter.
He is super sweet and loves the lap! Roland is playful and cuddly and even knows some good basic commands. Roland also gets along great with other dogs.
His rescuers say he really is perfect for someone looking for a small lap dog companion.
Roland came to Pawmetto Lifeline with severe flea allergy dermatitis, immature cataracts, severe tartar on his teeth and his claws were so long they were beginning to curl in. The poor guy was probably not well taken care of by his previous owners.
The rescue group is working on healing Roland’s skin infection and he will need some dental extractions.
Pawmetto Lifeline covers 100% of any medical needed before adoption.
We don’t know much about Roland’s past but we can do our best to make sure his future includes a clean bill of health and a loving forever home!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.