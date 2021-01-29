FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and isolated storms for Sunday

By Kevin Arnone | January 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 11:11 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More rain on the way for Sunday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

Kevin Arnone's January 30th Forecast

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Alert Day posted for Sunday. Expecting rounds of heavy rain (90%)

· Could see up to an inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.

· Clouds stick around for Monday afternoon with highs in upper 40s.

· More sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday with temps in the 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Scattered showers will arrive overnight tonight (50%) and eventually turn into steadier rain through the day on Sunday which is an Alert Day.

Some of the rain will likely be heavy at times. Rain chances are 90%. We’ll likely see between .5-1.5″ of rain. The rain will eventually turn more scattered as it lingers into Monday AM (30%). Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s but drop to only the upper 40s for Monday.

We’re expecting more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with temps in the 50s.

Tonight: Cloudy, rain arrives overnight (50%). Temps around 40.

Alert Day Sunday: Periods of rain (90%). Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday: A few early morning showers (30%). Highs in the upper 40s.

Groundhog Day: Mostly sunny but cool with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

