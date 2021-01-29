First Alert Forecast: Cool & dry today and Saturday, heavy rain possible Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a cool day today with highs in the low 50s.
Sunday we have heavy rain possible, making it an Alert Day.
- Today will be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
- A few more showers are possible for part of your weekend, mainly late Saturday night through Sunday.
- Sunday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain. Isolated storms are possible. Rain chances are around 80%. Watch out for flooding.
- We’ll see clouds Monday with an early shower possible. Highs will drop into the upper 40s.
A northern high pressure system will bring tons of sunshine and cool temps from the north.
Highs reach the low 50s to upper 40s by the afternoon today.
The high pressure system controls our weather with clear skies and cold temperatures Saturday morning.
Lows will get down to 26 while highs will reach the low 50s, near 53 by the afternoon.
A warm front is approaching from the southwest and will bring a few more clouds by the afternoon hours.
The warm front passes through Saturday night into Sunday and increases our chance of rain to around 50%.
Lows are in the upper 30s.
By the afternoon, expect cloudy skies and an 80% chance of rain. Some rain could be heavy at times with around a half inch to an inch possible.
Warm air moves in from the south and warms our temps up to 59, at least in Columbia. Counties to the north could see 40s as cold air dams against the mountains, causing an wedge.
With the warm air comes the chance of thunder, as well. Because of the heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms, Sunday is an Alert Day.
A cold front pushes through Sunday night into Monday.
This brings a 30% chance of some showers and it cools our temps back down. Morning lows are near 40 and highs reach the upper 40s. Skies are mostly cloudy.
High pressure builds back in Tuesday and we see sunny skies. Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 50s.
- Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
- Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
- Alert Day Sunday: Cloudy. Rain Likely (80%). Heavy rain is possible. Isolated Storms Around. Highs in the upper 50s.
- Monday: Mostly/Partly Cloudy. Isolated Early Shower (30%). Highs in the upper 40s.
- Groundhog Day: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
- Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
- Thursday: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
