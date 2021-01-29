Fire at Willow Run Apartments caused by space heater, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that damaged several apartment buildings on Friday afternoon.
According to the Columbia Fire Department, investigators determined that the fire was caused by a space heater in one apartment that was powered improperly.
Columbia Fire spokesman Mike DeSumma said firefighters arrived at the complex located on Alcott Drive just after 3 p.m. That’s just off of Fairfield Road.
About 50 members of the fire department were on hand to help put out the flames. No injuries have been reported, but at least eight buildings are severely damaged.
Officials said 33 people have been displaced because of the fire. Of those, 21 are children.
