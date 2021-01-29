Crash in Calhoun Co. kills driver after vehicle hits tree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead following a crash that happened in Calhoun County on Wednesday.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. The driver, who was the only occupant in the 1999 Lincoln Continental, was traveling north on Old River Road near Stumphole Road when the car went off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire.
The victim of the crash has not been identified at this time.
SCHP is continuing to investigate the crash.
