2 charged with murder of 16-year-old in Lee County

LYNCHBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An adult and juvenile now face charges in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Lee County.
Dreuxel Brailey, 16, was shot multiple times on Jan. 10 in the 1900 block of Backswamp Road in Lynchburg. That’s in a rural area off Hwy 341 near Interstate 95.
Brailey died at the scene, officials said.
Wednesday, police arrested John Rose II and a 17-year-old, charging them both with murder.
The suspects turned themselves in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. They’re being held in the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.
WIS has requested Rose’s mugshot and it will be added to this story when made available.
LCSO, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and SLED continue to investigate.
