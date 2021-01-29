3 arrested in deadly York Co. home invasion on Christmas night

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been arrested more than a month after a deadly home invasion and attack in York County on Christmas night.
The home invasion happened on Dec. 25 in Smith Ford Road in Hickory Grove, South Carolina.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, Jackie Ray Childers Jr., 38, of York, South Carolina and Virginia D. Ratcliffe, 32, of Harrisburg, Illinois; were arrested in Paducah, Kentucky.
Both Childers and Ratcliffe waived extradition and will be brought back to South Carolina at a later date.
In addition, a third subject, Travis Randell Baxter, 29, of Grover, North Carolina was taken into custody in Andrews, South Carolina.
Officials say Childers, Ratcliffe, and Baxter were developed as suspects through tips received from citizens.
During the Christmas attack, which happened after dark at a home on Smith Ford Road, a 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were beaten, tied up and robbed, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman died from her injuries, according to deputies. The woman was identified as Sarah Childers.
Deputies say a woman knocked on the victims’ door claiming she had car trouble while two armed men hid outside the home. When the 75-year-old answered the door, the trio attacked him and forced their way into the home where they also attacked his wife.
A handgun, jewelry, and cash were stolen during the incident. The FBI previously increased a reward to $20,000 for information leading to arrest and prosecution.
“It’s been 35 days since this heinous crime and it’s been 35 days of relentless work our Detectives have put in to bring these people we believe are responsible for the attack into custody,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We continue to send our condolences to the family of Sarah Childers for their loss as a result of this Christmas Day attack.”
“The cooperation from our federal, state and out of state law enforcement partners was paramount in helping us in this investigation our utmost thanks go out to them,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
Baxter is in custody at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office awaiting transport back to York County.
Jackie Ray Childers Jr. is being charges with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary 1st degree, possession of weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy.
Ratcliffe is being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary 1st degree, criminal conspiracy.
Baxter is being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary 1st degree, possession of weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy.
More charges may be pending. This case is still under investigation.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Secret Service, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Andrews Police Department, Paducah Police Department, Kentucky; and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky, assisted in this investigation.
