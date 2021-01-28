2021 Tigers football schedule released

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Coming off of the program’s sixth College Football Playoff appearance, Clemson unveils its 2021 football schedule.
The reigning ACC champions will open the season against Georgia in Charlotte. One week later, the Tigers return to Death Valley for their home opener against South Carolina State.
Two weeks after facing the Bulldogs, Clemson will play its first road game at North Carolina State.
On October 2, Clemson hosts Boston College before entering their open date one week later.
Clemson returns to action under the Friday night lights to face Syracuse on the road.
The Tigers end the month of October with a showdown at Memorial Stadium against the visiting Florida State Seminoles.
Clemson will take on UConn at home on November 13 before traveling to Columbia to battle South Carolina in the Palmetto Bowl.
Here’s a look at the Tigers’ full 2021 schedule:
Sept. 4 - Georgia (Charlotte, N.C. - Bank of America Stadium)
Sept. 11 - SC State
Sept. 18 - Georgia Tech
Sept. 25 - at NC State
Oct. 2 - Boston College
Oct. 9 - OPEN
Oct. 15 - at Syracuse
Oct. 23 - at Pitt
Oct. 30 - Florida State
Nov. 6 - at Louisville
Nov. 13 - UConn
Nov. 20 - Wake Forest
Nov. 27 - at South Carolina
*games in bold font denote home games
The Tigers are hoping to capture the program’s fourth national title this season.
Clemson has scheduled its Spring Game for April 3.
