SC Attorney General, Uber and Polaris team up to launch educational video on human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is National Human Trafficking Month. In an effort to educate drivers and couriers in the state, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Uber have teamed up with Polaris to launch a joint in-depth video on how to identify and report human trafficking.
The nearly 20-minute video focuses on educating people on how and why trafficking presents itself, the myths and misconceptions surrounding the crime and how to reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline if they or someone else needs assistance.
United States law defines human trafficking as the use of force, fraud, or coercion to exploit someone for their labor or for commercial sex.
According to Polaris, during the pandemic there has been a 40% increase in the number of crisis trafficking situations reported, twice the amount reported from 2019.
With an increase in human trafficking hotline reports, it is more important than ever to raise awareness around the issue and help those who are most vulnerable. (Tips for identifying human trafficking)
Human trafficking affects an estimated 24.9 million people worldwide with 1 in 4 victims being children. Global profits from human trafficking reach roughly $150 billion a year for traffickers, $99 billion of which comes from commercial sexual exploitation
If you suspect human trafficking, here’s what you can do:
If there’s an emergency and someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and report the incident right away.
Note the following:
- Date, time, and location of the suspected incident
- Description of those involved, including physical identifiers such as hair color, approximate age, tattoos, etc.
- Any names or nicknames overheard
- Summary of the situation that prompted the report
- 1-888-373-7888 or text “Help” to 233733
