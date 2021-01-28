NTSB: Pilot missed runway trying to land in Columbia before deadly crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released a preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in the Rosewood neighborhood earlier this month.
The pilot, Farhad Rostampour, 62, of Greenville, died in the Jan. 13 crash.
He took off from the Greenville airport around 10 a.m. that day for a short flight to Columbia.
As Rostampour approached the Jim Hamilton LB Owens Airport, he apparently missed the runway, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said.
Communication between the pilot and air traffic control shows that around 10:30 a.m., traffic control gave Rostampour “missed approach instructions.”
Two minutes later, Rostampour said he was performing a missed approach and asked for weather conditions.
Visibility at the Columbia airport that morning was just 0.25 miles due to dense fog, the report states.
Shortly after he asked for weather conditions, radar contact with the flight was lost. The report says despite traffic control’s attempts, no other communication took place.
The NTSB shared a diagram of the flight’s path in those final moments (pictured above).
Investigators said just past the runway, the pilot started a “climbing left turn.” The plane was still turning left when it “began to descend before radar contact was lost.”
Witnesses told NTSB investigators the plane sounded like it was running properly just before the crash.
One person said they saw the plane emerge from the fog with its left wing towards the ground. That wing hit the roof of a home before the plane crashed to the ground and caught fire.
The report is preliminary and did not list a cause for the crash.
