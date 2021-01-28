Michigan dispensary offers free marijuana to those who received the COVID-19 vaccine

In this Aug. 21, 2019 photo, an industrial hemp plant is shown in Clayton Township, Mich. The legalization of industrial hemp is spurring U.S. farmers into unfamiliar terrain, tempting them with profits amid turmoil in agriculture while proving to be a tricky endeavor in the early stages. Up for grabs is a lucrative market, one that could grow more than five-fold globally by 2025, driven by demand for cannabidiol. The compound does not cause a high like that of marijuana and is hyped as a health product to reduce anxiety, treat pain and promote sleep. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Source: Paul Sancya)