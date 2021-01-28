City of Cayce extends mask ordinance through March

“While there are still a lot of unknowns about this deadly virus, especially the new strands and the unfolding of the vaccination plan, we do know that we want to keep businesses open and our children in school,” Mayor Elise Partin said. “In order to do that for our Cayce businesses and Cayce families, we have to keep safety precautions in place. Wearing a mask and maintaining social distance is vital to stopping the spread. Prior to our Council voting on this ordinance, we talked with the top medical experts and scientists to cut through the rhetoric and find out the facts so that we can make the best decisions for our City.”