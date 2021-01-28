City of Cayce extends mask ordinance through March

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce City Council has voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance for two more months, officials said Thursday.
It will be in effect through March 29, 2021 and may be extended past that date.
“While there are still a lot of unknowns about this deadly virus, especially the new strands and the unfolding of the vaccination plan, we do know that we want to keep businesses open and our children in school,” Mayor Elise Partin said. “In order to do that for our Cayce businesses and Cayce families, we have to keep safety precautions in place. Wearing a mask and maintaining social distance is vital to stopping the spread. Prior to our Council voting on this ordinance, we talked with the top medical experts and scientists to cut through the rhetoric and find out the facts so that we can make the best decisions for our City.”
The ordinance requires masks be worn by anyone over the age of 10 on buses and in public schools, as well as in buildings open to the general public. This includes restaurants, retail stores, salons, barbershops, grocery stores, medical and dental offices, and pharmacies among other facilities.
It also requires citizens to wear a face covering while in fitness centers and studios when they are not exercising.
Also, employees of retail stores, salons, barbershops, grocery stores, medical and dental offices, fitness centers and studios, pharmacies and other businesses engaged in food preparation must wear a face covering while interacting with the public or other staff when social distancing by six feet cannot be done. Businesses may also use a separating barrier between the employee and the public.
The only exceptions to the ordinance are for people who cannot safely wear a mask due to their age or a medical issue, or if they cannot take off the mask by themselves.
Any citizen who does not comply with the ordinance can be fined up to $25. Each day the ordinance is violated will be a separate offense, according to the ordinance.
An employee who does not comply with the ordinance can be fined up to $100 each day. Also, repeated offenses by a person who owns, manages, operates, or controls a business under this ordinance may result in the revocation of the business’s occupancy permit or business license.
The ordinance has been in effect since July 10, 2020.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.