2021 Gamecocks football schedule released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SEC has released the 2021 football schedule for all teams.
This year, each SEC team is slated to return to its normal 12-game schedule with four non-conference games.
South Carolina will open the season with one of those non-conference games on September 4 in Shane Beamer’s head coaching debut at home against Eastern Illinois.
One week later, the Gamecocks will test their mettle on the road at East Carolina.
Carolina opens SEC play with a trip to Athens to face Georgia on September 18.
On October 9, Carolina travels to Tennessee before hosting Vandy the following week.
The Gamecocks will then look to take down Texas A&M for the first time in program history on Oct. 23 ahead of the team’s bye week.
Florida comes to Columbia on November 6 to face the Gamecocks before Carolina is set to face tigers for the remainder of the year. Carolina finishes the 2021 campaign at Missouri on November 13, at home against Auburn on Nov. 20 before welcoming in-state rival Clemson back to Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 27.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
- Sept. 4 - Eastern Illinois
- Sept. 11 - at East Carolina
- Sept. 18 - at Georgia
- Sept. 25 - Kentucky
- Oct. 2 - Troy
- Oct. 9 - at Tennessee
- Oct. 16 - Vanderbilt
- Oct. 23 - at Texas A&M
- Oct. 30 - OPEN
- Nov. 6 - Florida
- Nov. 13 - at Missouri
- Nov. 20 - Auburn
- Nov. 27 - Clemson
*Games in bold font denote home games
Each game will be televised. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
