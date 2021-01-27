FIRST ALERT: Alert Day today for periods of heavy rain, then our temperatures will drop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more heavy rain in the Midlands today. Then, prepare for some cooler weather.
· Today is an Alert Day. Periods of steady, heavy rain are likely. A couple of thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 90%.
· Temperatures will cool into the 50s Wednesday through your weekend.
· Rain is possible for part of your weekend, mainly late Saturday through Sunday (60% chance on Sunday).
The rain is back today. Expect heavier rain in the morning with a chance of some thunder. By the afternoon we have on and off showers with cooler temps in the upper 50s with cloudy skies. We’ll see around 0.5-1″ of additional rain. A low pressure system is the cause for the rain, it is forming right over the Carolinas as it treks east. Today is an alert day for periods of heavy rain and a little thunder too.
High pressure builds Thursday and Friday. It sits to our north and funnels in cooler air from the northeast. We have sunny skies Thursday and mostly sunny skies Friday. High temps are near 50 for both days. Friday morning our lows dip down to 27.
Saturday morning we are down to 29. By the afternoon our highs are again in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies, but by the late afternoon we have a few more clouds.
A large low pressure system approaches Sunday. This increases our chance of rain to 60%. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 50s.
Alert Day Today: Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain (90%). Possible Storms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Sunny, Breezy, and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Early Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
