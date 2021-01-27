FIRST ALERT: Alert Day today for periods of heavy rain, then our temperatures will drop

The rain is back today. Expect heavier rain in the morning with a chance of some thunder. By the afternoon we have on and off showers with cooler temps in the upper 50s with cloudy skies. We’ll see around 0.5-1″ of additional rain. A low pressure system is the cause for the rain, it is forming right over the Carolinas as it treks east. Today is an alert day for periods of heavy rain and a little thunder too.