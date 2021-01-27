DHEC Advisory Board gives recommendation for allotment system as supply remains low

DHEC officials presented two models to the board for ways to allocate the nearly 60,000 doses of the vaccine DHEC has been receiving each week. One model was on the basis of capita, meaning vaccines would be allocated by the population size per county. The other model was on the basis of a number of factors including population, how much of the population is over 65, and the counties’ social vulnerabilities index. DHEC officials said the social vulnerabilities index includes things like socioeconomic status and minority status.