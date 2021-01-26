WIS wins ‘Best of Columbia 2021’ awards from Columbia Metropolitan Magazine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has been awarded four incredible honors in the latest edition of the Columbia Metropolitan Magazine’s “Best of 2021” edition.
WIS was named “Best TV station” of the year, while Judi Gatson was named Best TV News Anchor.
Dominic Brown was named Best TV Weatherperson and Rick Henry was named Best TV Sportscaster.
When asked by the magazine what silver linings she saw during COVID-19, Judi said it’s been more time with her sons.
“Seeing their amazement as we tackled various quarantine projects (growing a giant sunflower, planting fruit trees, making holiday window art) has filled my heart with joy and delight,” she said. “I’ve also learned a lot of third and fourth-grade math!”
Dominic said his silver lining during the pandemic has been helping people as a news station.
“Technology has allowed us to stay connected to our viewers and inspire students through virtual school visits about the weather,” he said. “We’ve continued to make an impact.”
Congrats to everyone nominated and all the winners!
