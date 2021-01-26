SCSO: Man breaks into building, causes $2K worth of damage

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred on January 21, 2021.
Jehrode Hodge was arrested on January 22, 2021 and charged with second degree burglary and malicious injury to property with a value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Warrants issued for Hodge’s arrest on January 22 state that he entered a business in the 4800 block of Florence Highway without consent on the evening of January 21.
Hodge then reportedly caused about $2,000 worth of damage to a door of the building and an air conditioning unit once he was inside.
