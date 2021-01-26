RCSD: Suspects tossed out drugs, hit patrol car several times before chase ended in deadly crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released more information about a chase that ended in a crash on Screaming Eagle Road and killed two people on Monday afternoon.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on Screaming Eagle Road near Percival Road at the end of a chase involving the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and a suspect.
According to RCSD, a deputy was patrolling Bluebird Lane when a Ford Escape that was spray painted and had expired tags was on the road. When the driver and passenger saw the deputy, the chase began. Officials with RCSD said the subjects threw what was believed to be drugs from the window of the vehicle.
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit a deputy driving a marked patrol vehicle several times during the high-speed chase.
The chase went through northeast Richland County and ended when the Ford Escape hit a cement truck head-on while traveling east on Screaming Eagle Road.
RCSD said deputies were able to remove the driver of the cement truck to get him to safety. Meanwhile, the Ford Escape caught fire, but deputies were able to put out the flames.
Deputies tried to render aid to the driver and the passenger who were in the Ford Escape, but both died at the scene.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 28-year-old Sara Hudson of Pelion and 33-year-old Victor Addotta of Columbia.
“This was a tragic situation that could have been prevented had the driver just pulled over,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “Not only did the driver put our deputies in danger, that individual also endangered the public.”
Crews also rushed the driver of the cement truck to a local hospital to receive medical attention. That person’s condition is not known.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash blocked part of the road near Percival Road for several hours. The road has since reopened.
It was later determined by RCSD that the Ford Escape was stolen from Camden.
SCHP is continuing to investigate the collision.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.