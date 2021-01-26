Person killed in single-car crash in Orangeburg County

COPE, S.C. (WIS) - A driver died in a crash in Orangeburg County on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.
It happened on SC 70 near Fogle Pond Road, about halfway between Orangeburg and Denmark, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the driver was going east on SC 70 when the car ran off the road, hit a ditch, overturned and crashed into several trees.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. He or she has not yet been identified.
No one else was in the car, troopers said.
