Night to Shine goes virtual but still promises plenty of fun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get out your dancing shoes! It’s time for the 7th annual Night to Shine through the Tim Tebow Foundation.
The event is a touching prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
This year it will be held virtually on Friday, Feb. 12.
Shandon Baptist Church on Forest Drive in Columbia is hosting once again. Guests will receive a swag bag with goodies.
More than 700 churches around the world host Night to Shine each year for about 110,000 honored guests.
